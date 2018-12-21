Not interested for PM candidate face : Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has made it clear that he is not interested to become the prime ministerial candidate face in 2019 elections.

Gadkari said: “No there is no chance. I am happy where I am right now”.

His replied to a question on the probability of him becoming the Prime Ministerial candidate face in the 2019 elections replacing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Media reports said the head of a government organisation in Maharashtra has written to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) demanding Gadkari be allowed to lead the Bharatiya Janata Party if the party wants to win at the hustings in 2019.

The minister said he has to complete Ganga work first. The roads for Chaar Dhams and other works have to be completed in time.

Gadkari said a project of Rs 4000 crore for constructing 400 km road is underway in Arunachal Pradesh. The minister said due to the lack of communication facilities, there is poverty and unemployment is growing by the day.