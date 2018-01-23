Latest News Update

Do not donate over Rs 2,000 in cash to political parties: I-T department

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Saturday cautioned people against indulging in illegal cash transactions including donating more than Rs 2,000 to political parties.

In a bid to clean up election funding, the government early this year had notified ‘electoral bonds’ that can be bought from specified branches of the SBI and used to donate money to political parties.

According to the scheme, no person should make a cash donation of over Rs 2000 to a political party.

