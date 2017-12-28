Headlines

We are not collecting Indian users’ Aadhaar data: Facebook

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Facebook

New Delhi: A day after some reports suggested that Facebook was asking new users in India to enter their names as mentioned in Aadhaar Card when they sign up for an account, the social media giant on Thursday clarified that it is not collecting Aadhaar data.

Facebook said it ran a small test to help new users understand how to sign up to the social network with their real name and connect with their friends and family.

“Some have interpreted this test as a request for people’s Aadhaar information… This is not correct,” the company said in a statement.

“The test, which has now finished, merely includes additional language on the account sign-up page to explain that using their Aadhaar name will help family and friends recognise them,” the statement said.

The social media giant did not ask participants in the test to provide their Aadhaar number.

The test ran with a small number of users in India and Facebook said it currently has no plans to roll out this test further.

Facebook has over 217 million monthly active users in India and 212 million of them are active on smartphones.

 

