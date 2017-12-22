Not allowed to speak in RS, Sachin Tendulkar delivers speech on Facebook

New Delhi: After cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar was not able to deliver his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Master Blaster took to social media platform Facebook on Friday to share his views on how to make India a sporting nation.
Sachin reiterated his wish to transform India from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation.
In the 15-minute long video, he spoke of how fitness must be the primary priority of a young and developing India and how playing an active sport would help the nation achieve its fitness goal.
It is my endeavour to transform India from being a sport loving nation to a sport playing nation. I urge you all to participate in this effort and help make my dream, our dream. Always remember, dreams do come true! Jai Hind,” the video caption says.