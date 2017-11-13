Latest News Update

Not more than 50,000 devotees allowed at Vaishno Devi shrine: NGT

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Vaishno Devi shrine

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an advisory stating that not more than 50, 000 (per day) pilgrims will be allowed to enter the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tribunal said that more people found proceeding towards the shrine would be stopped either at Ardhkumari or Katra.

All new constructions taking place inside shrine complex also stayed.

Earlier today, a new path for pedestrians to the shrine was announced.

According to sources, the path will have battery-operated cars and will be operational from November 24.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.4K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
jio cashback jio cashback
1.3K
Latest News Update

Jio cashback offer: Prime members to get Rs 2,599 back on recharge of Rs 399 or above
sex sex
856
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top