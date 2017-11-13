Not more than 50,000 devotees allowed at Vaishno Devi shrine: NGT

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an advisory stating that not more than 50, 000 (per day) pilgrims will be allowed to enter the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
The tribunal said that more people found proceeding towards the shrine would be stopped either at Ardhkumari or Katra.
All new constructions taking place inside shrine complex also stayed.
Earlier today, a new path for pedestrians to the shrine was announced.
According to sources, the path will have battery-operated cars and will be operational from November 24.