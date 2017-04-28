Norwester rains likely to hit Cuttack and Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre here on Thursday has predicted of Norwester rain at one or two places of the state.

As per sources, districts like Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Nayagarh are likely to receive rain with thunder and lightning.

Simultaneously, the heat wave conditions would prevail in Sambalpur, Bolangir, Bargarh, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sonepur and Kalahandi distrcits.

On Thursday, Jharsuguda recorded maximum temperature of 44.4 degree Celsius whereas Gopalpur recorded the lowest temperature of 31 degree Celsius.

The day temperature in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was recorded 37.8 and 38.6 degree celcius respectively.