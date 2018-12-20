North Korea not to give up nuclear arsenals

Seoul: North Korea said on Thursday it will never give up its nuclear weapons unilaterally unless the United States removes its nuclear threat first.

The latest statement on the issue has raised doubts on whether leader Kim Jong Un will ever relinquish nuclear arsenals.

The official Korean Central News Agency reported that the statement came amid a deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea.

It may be recalled that Kim and President Donald Trump met on June 12 in Singapore where they issued a vague goal for the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula without describing the modalities.

The statement on Thursday has reiterated its traditional stance on denuclearization and accused Washington of misleading what had been agreed on in Singapore.