North Korea launches another missile

Pyongyang: North Korea launched a new short-range ballistic missile, similar to a Scud, on Monday morning, and it flew about 280 miles to land inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
This launch is North Korea’s third in three weeks and its 12th this year, underscoring Kim Jong Un’s determination to advance his regime’s technical capabilities and his continued defiance of the international community.
The missile was launched shortly after 5 a.m. local time from an airfield near Wonsan, on North Korea’s east coast, according to the U.S. Pacific Command and South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.