Normal life hit for 12-hour bandh in G Udaygiri

Kandhamal: Normal life came to a grinding halt during observance of a 12-hour bandh in G Udaygiri in the district called by Kuidina Manch today.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh has been called on a three-point charter of demands including immediate arrest of the accused in the murder of a youth.

Reportedly, one Deshant Pradhan of Kumbharkumpa village had been killed after being run over by a speeding truck on April 9. Basing on the complaint by family members that the youth was murdered, police had arrested a person in connection with the incident.

The observance of the bandh was called demanding arrest of other accused, compensation for the family of the deceased and shifting of liquor shop from the area.