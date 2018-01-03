Normal life hit as Dalit groups call for Maharashtra bandh

Mumbai: Daily life came to a halt after a state-wide bandh was called by Dalit groups on Wednesday in protest against the violent clashes between the Dalit and Maratha community, which broke out during the Bhima Koregaon battle anniversary on January 1.

The members of the Dalit community on Tuesday took to the streets in protest of the violence on January 1. State buses were vandalised and torched up.

Additional forces of the Maharashtra police has been kept on standby today, as Dalit leaders have called for a state-wide bandh. In some areas, internet services may be suspended to curb rumours from spreading through social media. The police may invoke prohibitory orders if needed.

Taking note of the violence, state CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for the kin of the youth — identified as Rahul Phatangade — who was killed on Monday. He also ordered for a judicial probe ‘by a sitting judge’.

Since Monday night, over 100 people have been detained by the Mumbai Police in connection with the protests in the city.

Police administration is geared up to deal with any untoward situation.”

Protestors are staging a rasta rokho (block the route) protest in parts of the city, including Thane, Goregaon and Virar. There is heavy deployment of police in the city, to ensure the situation remains calm.