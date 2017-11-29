State at Large

Normal life comes to a halt following 9-hour bandh in Dhenkanal

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kamakhyanagar

Dhenkanal: Normal life came to a halt in Kamakhyanagar area in the district today, following a nine-hour bandh called by the district lawyers’ association over a four-point charter of demands.

The Dhenkanal District Lawyer’s Association demanded repairing of the NH 53, construction of drains along the roads in the Kamakhyanagar town, shifting of railway land acquisition office and NH land acquisition office from Dhenkanal district headquarters to Kamakhyanagar town.

District Congress leaders and Dhenkanal traders’ association also extended their support to the bandh.

Bandh supporters took to the streets and were seen staging road blockades at different places in the town bringing the vehicular traffic to a grinding halt. While schools, colleges and other educational institutions remained closed during the bandh observation, shops and business establishments also kept their shutters down to avoid any untoward incident.

District administration has made ample arrangement of police forces in Kamakhyanagar town to maintain law and order situation during the bandh observation.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.7K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.9K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
Odia song Odia song
1.7K
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Ranu Lo Ranu’ new Odia song by Papu Pom Pom and Asima Panda

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top