Normal life comes to a halt following 9-hour bandh in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Normal life came to a halt in Kamakhyanagar area in the district today, following a nine-hour bandh called by the district lawyers’ association over a four-point charter of demands.

The Dhenkanal District Lawyer’s Association demanded repairing of the NH 53, construction of drains along the roads in the Kamakhyanagar town, shifting of railway land acquisition office and NH land acquisition office from Dhenkanal district headquarters to Kamakhyanagar town.

District Congress leaders and Dhenkanal traders’ association also extended their support to the bandh.

Bandh supporters took to the streets and were seen staging road blockades at different places in the town bringing the vehicular traffic to a grinding halt. While schools, colleges and other educational institutions remained closed during the bandh observation, shops and business establishments also kept their shutters down to avoid any untoward incident.

District administration has made ample arrangement of police forces in Kamakhyanagar town to maintain law and order situation during the bandh observation.