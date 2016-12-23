Non bailable warrant against Mahima Mishra

Paradip: A non bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued against industrialist Mahima Mishra on Friday in connection with the October 26 murder of Mahendra Swain, manager of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Limited. A Kujanga court has issued the NBW against three others also accused in the case.

The Kujanga Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) has issued the NBW against Mahima and his Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) employees Basant Bal, Debi Tripathy and Subhas Acharya.

Earlier, Jagatsinghpur police had conducted raids at various offices and Bhubaneswar and Cuttack residence of Mishra. His and his son Charchit’s firearm license were also cancelled earlier and the latter had even deposited the guns with the police.

While Mishra had appealed for an anticipatory bail and an interim protection plea, the Orissa High Court had rejected the protection plea too.