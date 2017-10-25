PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Non-bailable warrant against Hardik Patel for ransacking MLA office in 2015

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hardik Patel

New Delhi: A Visnagar court in Gujarat’s Mehsana district on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Patidar leader Hardik Patel in connection with the alleged ransacking of the office of an MLA in 2015. Hardik’s lawyer had sought exemption for his appearance but the plea was rejected by the court.

A case was booked against Patel and 17 others for creating a ruckus in the office of Visnagar MLA Rishikesh Patel during the protest rally of Patidar community demanding reservation under the OBC quota for their community. The warrant incidentally comes on a day when the Election Commission announced the dates for the upcoming Gujarat polls.

Hardik Patel, who is the convener of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), was supposed to meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi earlier this week but the meeting was cancelled for unknown reasons. He has been offered a poll-ticket by the Congress though he is ineligible to contest as he is still not 25.

Hardik, who spearheaded the Patidar quota agitation in Gujarat, was arrested in October 2015 for inciting violence during the agitation. He was also slapped with sedition charges and for damaging public property during the reservation rallies. The Gujarat High Court had barred his entry in Mehsana district until the trial in the case was completed.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.7K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.6K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.2K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top