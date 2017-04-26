Nokia 3310 at Rs 3899 listed online for India

New Delhi: One of the most anticipated launches in the country is the Nokia 3310 and already there are several reports stating the arrival of the iconic feature phone. Nokia fans have been eager to get their hands on the Nokia 3310 as soon as they can.

While HMD Global has not officially announced the price or the exact launch date, the device has been spotted on an Indian retailer website by the name of OnlyMobiles.com.

The listing shows a price of Rs 3,899 and also proclaims that the phone will launch on 17th May 2017, with pre-bookings opening on 5th May. This ties in well with earlier rumors pointing towards a May release for the handset. The 3310 is set to go on sale in Austria and Germany on April 28.

The legendary phone comes with 16 MB internal storage with microSD card support for up to 32 GB storage. It runs the Nokia Series 30+ OS. There’s a 2MP camera on the back with LED flash. Nokia 3310 supports the new Snake game as well.