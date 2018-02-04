Headlines

Noida shooting incident not an encounter, claims Uttar Pradesh police

Noida shootout

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that the Noida shootout was not an encounter but a case of personal enmity.

While addressing a press conference, Love Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Noida said, “Prima facie it looks like a case of personal enmity. During the probe, it was found that the trainee sub-inspector knew the elder brother of the man who was shot. This is certainly not a case of an encounter. Prima facie it seems a case of personal enmity. We are verifying everything.”

The senior official further said that the four policemen involved in the shootout have been suspended and the sub-inspector who fired the gunshots has been sent to jail.

Earlier today, the family of Jitendra Yadav family had alleged he was shot in a “fake” encounter by police. The family members had also accused the policemen involved in the incident of targeting the duo because of their caste.

As per the family, four boys were returning from Bahrampur at around 10:30 pm, when the police personnel stopped the vehicle and fired at one of them without any reason.

On Saturday, two people were allegedly shot at by police personnel in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Sector-122.

Among the injured, Jitendra Yadav, who was shot in the neck, is said to be critical, while Sunil has wounded his leg. Yadav is currently admitted at Fortis, where heavy security is deployed at present.

 

