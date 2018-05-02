Noida: Radio Mirchi employee killed as she loses control of speeding car

New Delhi: A-26-year-old senior woman official, who worked with a leading FM radio station, was killed when her car crashed into a drain late on Tuesday night.

According to reports, the 26-year-old identified as Tanya Khanna, was driving at a high speed, when she lost control of her Hyundai Verna Sedan.

Tanya, who worked in the marketing department of Radio Mirchi, was returning from a meeting on Tuesday late at night, when her car veered off the road and crashed into a drain in Noida’s sector 94. Locals, who called the police immediately after the accident, said that the car was being driven at a high speed.