PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Nobody can shake AIADMK as Modi is with us: Rajendra Balaji

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
AIADMK

Andipatti:  Tamil Nadu Minister K T Rajendra Balaji has said nobody can shake the AIADMK as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports the party.

“The symbol will come to EPS camp… there is no doubt about it,” the State Dairy Minister said, expressing confidence of getting the ‘two leaves’ symbol.

Addressing a party meeting in Andipatti late on Friday night, he said as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is with us, nobody can shake our party… nobody can destroy AIADMK….

He asserted that no one could oppose the ruling AIADMK, including the DMK. He claimed that 92 percent of general council members supported the Palaniswami camp.

The Election Commission had on March 23 frozen the name AIADMK and its election symbol after the factions led by Sasikala and former chief minister O Panneerselvam staked claim to it ahead of the R K Nagar by-poll, necessitated by the death of party supremo J Jayalalithaa. Chief Minister Palaniswami, however, revolted against Sasikala.

On August 21, rival AIADMK factions led by Palaniswami and Panneerselvam merged, ending a nearly seven-month feud in a power-sharing formula in the ruling party and the government in which the latter was made the deputy chief minister. Balaji had earlier courted controversy when he alleged that private dairy firms mixed harmful chemicals in milk.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Odisha Odisha
1.2K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha from Oct 18
Diwali bonanza Diwali bonanza
1.2K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for teachers in UGC-funded varsities, college

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top