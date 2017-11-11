Nobel scientist Sir CV Raman’s house robbed

Bengaluru: A gang of six men barged into the residence compound of noted scientist CV Raman, threatened the guards by brandishing weapons and made away with two sandalwood trees in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The residence, located in Malleshwaram, currently houses a trust and is maintained by the government.

Around 3:30 am. on Saturday morning, the gang entered the premises and overpowered two security guards Srinivas and Gangadhar who had been deployed for night duties. The gang members were wearing masks to avoid identification. After threatening the guards with lethal weapons, they forced the security staff to sit in a corner while they cut down the two trees with a machine.

After chopping the trees, the gang loaded the wood into two vehicles and fled the scene.