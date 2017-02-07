Headlines

Nobel Prize replica stolen from Kailash Satyarthi’s home

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nobel prize

New delhi: Social activist Kailash Satyarthi’s house in south Delhi has been burgled and his Nobel prize replica is among the objects that have been stolen, police said on Tuesday.

63-year old Satyarthi is believed to be away. He is participating in the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Latin America.

Meanwhile, an FIR under section 380 of the IPC has been registered and a massive manhunt has been launched for the culprits. All scrap dealers and local criminals from the area have been detained.

Kailash Satyarthi, children’s rights and education activist and the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, which he shared with Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

5.1K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
4.0K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
BSNL BSNL
3.5K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
IPL auction OCA 10 names IPL auction OCA 10 names
3.2K
Headlines

OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction
railway budget railway budget
2.9K
Headlines

Centre okays new broad gauge line for Nuapada-Gunupur railway section
To Top