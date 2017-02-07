Nobel Prize replica stolen from Kailash Satyarthi’s home

New delhi: Social activist Kailash Satyarthi’s house in south Delhi has been burgled and his Nobel prize replica is among the objects that have been stolen, police said on Tuesday.

63-year old Satyarthi is believed to be away. He is participating in the World Summit of Nobel Peace Laureates in Latin America.

Meanwhile, an FIR under section 380 of the IPC has been registered and a massive manhunt has been launched for the culprits. All scrap dealers and local criminals from the area have been detained.

Kailash Satyarthi, children’s rights and education activist and the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, which he shared with Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai.