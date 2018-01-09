Nobel Laureate Neher delivers lecture at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: Nobel Laureate Prof Erwin Neher delivered the JBS Haldane Lecture on topic “Ion Channels: Their Discovery and Their Role in Biomedicine and Pharmacology” at the KIIT University here on Monday.

Neher explained the patch clamp technique that he had developed along with his colleague Prof Bert Sakmann to study ionic currents in individual isolated living cells, tissue sections, or patches of cell membrane.

The technique revolutionised the study of ion channels-a kind of pore-forming protein located in cell membranes that facilitate the passage of ions into and out of the cell and affect the human physiology and for which two German scientists were awarded Nobel Prize in physiology and medicine in 1991.

He elaborated the concepts around ion channels such as involvement of ion channels in conducting tasks in different cell types, role of ion channels in heat and cold sensation, the diseases caused due to defect in ion channels, channel opathies in cardiology.

On the occasion, Neher was conferred with JBS Haldane Award 2017 by Dr Achyuta Samanta.