Nobel Laureate addressed 25000 students of KISS and KIIT

Bhubaneswar : Nobel Laureate and Chairman of Grameen Bank and Yunus Centre, Prof Mohammed Yunus while addressing around 25000 students of KISS , here on Monday has said that it is very important for the students to dream big from their childhood itself.

While his visit to KISS and KIIT here, he advised the students that one should always try to solve the problems, which always comes as a part of life. Further he said, acquiring education is not just for running after a job. Instead, one should always aim to be an entrepreneur, providing job to others and for being a successful entrepreneur, one should dream from childhood itself.

Appreciating the initiative by the founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samant, he said that Samant has adopted a very new and innovative way to change the society and the community as a whole.

Later he informed that the Grameen Bank in Bangladesh had started working with very small schemes for the rural and women mass and now more than one crore women are been covered under such schemes.

Among others present during the occasion were, KISS Secretary RN Dash and KISS Chief Executive Officer Dr Prasant Kumar Routray.