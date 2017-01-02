No WhatsApp on old Android, iPhone, Windows phone 7 models

New Delhi: Popular social media application WhatsApp has stopped working in older iPhones, Windows phone 7 models and Android handsets to ensure that it could continue to introduce new features and stay secure, which relies on the app being used on newer operating systems.
Anyone who using Android 2.1 or 2.2, an iPhone 3GS or iOS 6 will find the app has stopped working. The same will happen to anyone on Windows Phone 7, sources said.
The company has advised that anyone with one of those older handsets who want to keep chatting with friends simply has to buy a newer phone.
WhatsApp had initially said that all BlackBerry models and some Nokia handsets would also find themselves unable to get onto the chat app. But it went back late last year, apparently in response to complaints.
It’s also likely to allow for more rapid introduction of new features. Rumoured updates scheduled in 2017 include a new feature that would allow people to edit or entirely delete messages after they have been sent.