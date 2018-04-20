No to Ponzi link: Peer leader girls to educate slum dwellers on Smart investment options

Bhubaneswar: “Peer Leader’’, girls, popularly called “Pragati Sathi’’ are going to spread message on socio-economic themes so that the gullible slum dwellers would keep themselves away from the evil traps of ponzi firms and investing their hard-earned income in fake non-banking financing companies.

Aiming to empower adolescent girls from slums of Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) through life skill training, the third-phase 3-days training for “Pragati Sathi focused mainly on financial literacy and safe saving options available for people. The training concluded at Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) today.

As part of third phase training, the “peer leader girls’’ were provided information on various form of savings, requirements and benefits of savings, ways to ensure regular savings, safe and secure saving options and schemes, technical issues related to life insurance, health insurance and available government schemes for formation of self-help groups (SHGs).

The 30-member group of girls from the slums under the Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) area has undergone skill training earlier in two phases under the Socially Smart Bhubaneswar Project, which is a joint initiative of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and UNFPA to strengthen social components of the Bhubaneswar Smart City Proposal. The girls selected from the slums for the training have been identified by project implementation partner, Humara Bachpan.

Other topics included in the Phase-III “peer Leader’’ training, were Menstrual Management, Understanding the reasons for child marriage, the consequences of child marriage and steps to prevent child marriage.

In the first phase training these 30 peer leaders were educated on group formation, team work and communication.

The second phase of training programme was held to bring about clear understanding among the participants on the phase-specific modules and the themes thereof, to build adolescent girls’ friendly skills that would be helpful to pass on the scheduled messages to the leaders and the SHGs subsequently and to build not only the participants’ art of communication but their attitude as well so that they seriously and effectively deliver the training to leaders and bring about necessary changes among the latter and through them among the adolescent girls.

Community trainer Sanjukta Tripathy, working in one of the projects of UNFPA in Gajapati district moderated various session during the three days of training. The participants were provided further motivation and encouragement by Bijaya Kumar Swain, General Manager, Operations, BSCL, Santosh K Mishra, GM Technical, BSCL and founder-cum-mentor of Humara Bachpan Trust, Dharitri Pattnaik, among others.