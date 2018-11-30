No threat to Konark temple: Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: “There is no threat to the Sun Temple in Konark and all measures are being taken for the preservation and protection of the world-famous monument,” said Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma on Friday.

Sharma said this after a meeting a delegation from Odisha on Konark temple preservation issues at the Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. He said the Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee has certified that there is no threat to Konark Sun Temple.

According to sources, a meeting will be organised in Bhubaneswar on the Konark temple preservation issue on December 10 in which Sharma will be in attendance.

After the meeting, Odisha Culture and Tourism Minister Ashok Panda said, “We had a detailed discussion on Konark temple preservation issue. We will decide the next course of action in the upcoming meeting.”

Among others, union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) DG, culture director, Nimapara MLA Samir Das and Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patasani were present.

