No technical education through correspondence courses: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) today ruled that technical education cannot be provided via correspondence courses.

The apex court restrained educational institutions from providing courses in subjects like engineering, in the distance education mode.

In ruling against distance education in these courses, the top court affirmed the findings of the Punjab and Haryana high court on the issue. And in doing that, the SC set aside a verdict by the Odisha high court, which allowed technical education by correspondence.

Two years ago, the Punjab and Haryana high court ruled that a degree in ‘computer science’ obtained through distance mode could not consider on par with one attained by attending regular classes.

Comments

