No state can ban Padmaavat: SC clears way for film’s release

New Delhi: In a major development of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, whose earlier name as ‘Padmavati’, the Supreme Court on Thursday has cleared the way for the release.
Padmaavat can’t be banned by states, the apex court has said.
The decision of the apex court comes after Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana said that they would not allow the film to be released in the states over alleged distortion of historical facts.
The states had imposed a ban on the film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, despite it getting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Following the ban by the states, the makers of the film had moved the top court to ensure all-India release on January 25.