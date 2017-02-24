Headlines

No stamping of hand bags at seven airports

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: In a major relief to Air travellers, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Thursday issued an order doing away with stamping hand bag tags with “immediate effect” at seven major airports.

The seven airports are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Cochin.

The BCAS and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had carried out none stamping at several airports for domestic flyers late last year. That trial was done successfully and a final decision was to be taken after Republic Day.

The aviation ministry is keen to extend no stampimg to more airports. The aim then is to stop stamping boarding cards too and take the next step to introduce biometric boarding.

