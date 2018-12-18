No society can progress by ignoring senior citizens: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today hailed the role of senior citizens for the development of society while attending the Foundation Day celebration of the Federation of Senior Citizens Association at Rabindra Mandap here.

The Odisha Chief Minister conveyed his warm greetings to all the senior citizens on the occasion. Patnaik said, “Senior citizens are like trees of wisdom in our society. Their wisdom doesn’t come from any book; it comes from their deep understanding of life. No society can grow or move ahead by ignoring its senior citizens.”

Patnaik also stressed that the immense knowledge and experience of senior citizens can boost the young generation’s approach to society.

“The Odisha government has always been sensitive to the needs of senior citizens of our State. We are providing monthly pension to more than 27 lakh senior citizens under different schemes,” the Chief Minister informed.

Further elaborating about the schemes, Patnaik said, “In 2016, the Odisha government introduced Odisha Senior Citizens Policy which envisages a number of welfare provisions for senior citizens. We are setting up 200-bed Old Age Homes in all districts in a phased manner. We are also setting up Geriatric Care Wards and Counselling Centres at all district-level hospitals.”

The CM went on saying that to ensure the security of senior citizens; we have opened Senior Citizen Security Cells in all Police Stations. Besides, State Awards are being conferred upon individuals and institutions for making outstanding achievements in different fields, especially in geriatric care.

Patnaik also mentioned that keeping in mind the religious needs of senior citizens, the Odisha Government have been running Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana since 2016.”Thousands of Senior Citizens have availed the facility under this popular scheme to visit several religious places across the country,” he said.

“I thank the Federation of Senior Citizens for their endeavour to unite and lead a healthy social life, and for making a constructive contribution to the society. I wish all of you a healthy and happy life,” the Odisha Chief Minister concluded.