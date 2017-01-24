Headlines

No scheme announced for poll bound states: EC

Pragativadi News Service

No scheme

New Delhi:  The Election Commission (EC) on Monday evening gave its nod to the Centre to present the Union Budget on February 01 but said that no schemes related to poll bound states could be announced.

While a bench of Chief Justice JS Khehar and Justices NV Ramana and DY Chandrachud said there was nothing wrong if the Union Budget was presented as it might not amount to violation of the mode code of conduct, the EC in a letter sent to the Cabinet Secretary late on Monday evening opined that announcing State-specific schemes or highlighting government’s achievements in respect of the five states in the Budget speech would disturb the level playing field.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking postponement of Union Budget presentation ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states, saying that there was no illustration that it would influence voters.

