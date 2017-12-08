Headlines

No salary for ULBs for no utilisation certificate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department on Thursday warned to forgo salary of staff of all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in State, including Municipal Councils, Municipal Corporations and Notified Area Councils (NAC) in case of failure to submit pending utilisation certificates (UCs) of funds received.

The department secretary G Mathivathanan has written a letter to municipal commissioners and executive officers of all municipalities and NACs in this regard.

As ULBs are not submitting the pending UCs of the grants released to them since years, there is a problem in getting further grants from Central government and other sources, the secretary stated.

You may be aware that submission of UCs is linked to release of funds by Govt. of India and other agencies. Unless and until UCs are received it is impossible on the part of the Department to claim for further release of funds, read the letter.

The department has decided not to release further funds including salary component of the ULBs until the pending UCs are submitted following which the municipal commissioners and executive officers have been asked to ensure that pending UCs are submitted on a war footing.

The step came following pressure from the Finance department and Accountant General, Odisha for submission of the UCs, the letter stated.

