Headlines

No respite from scorching heat in Odisha

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
heat

Bhubaneswar: There was no respite from the heat wave scorching several parts of Odisha, particularly western Odisha. At least 14 stations recorded temperature of above 40 degree Celsius on Saturday.

While Titilagarh recorded the highest day temperature with 44.5 degree Celsius, Balangir had a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius followed by Hirakud (43.6), Jharsuguda (43.4), Angul (43.3), Sambalpur (43), Bhawanipatna (42.2), Talcher (41.2), Chandbali (40.7), Sonepur (40.6), Sundargarh (40.5), Malkangiri (40.2), Keonjhar (40) and Phulbani (40). State capital Bhubaneswar and silver city Cuttack recorded temperatures of 39.2 degree Celsius each respectively.

The Meteorological office here predicted possibility of nor’wester in some parts of the State. The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has confirmed five sunstroke deaths due to heat wave after investigation into 11 deaths, while the number of suspected cases rose to 35.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
9.2K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
cabbage cabbage
3.2K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
3.1K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
SBI SBI
2.6K
Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals
Amrit Chatterjee Amrit Chatterjee
2.0K
Bollywood

Odisha boy leaves corporate job, becomes Bollywood actor
To Top