No respite from scorching heat in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: There was no respite from the heat wave scorching several parts of Odisha, particularly western Odisha. At least 14 stations recorded temperature of above 40 degree Celsius on Saturday.

While Titilagarh recorded the highest day temperature with 44.5 degree Celsius, Balangir had a maximum temperature of 44 degree Celsius followed by Hirakud (43.6), Jharsuguda (43.4), Angul (43.3), Sambalpur (43), Bhawanipatna (42.2), Talcher (41.2), Chandbali (40.7), Sonepur (40.6), Sundargarh (40.5), Malkangiri (40.2), Keonjhar (40) and Phulbani (40). State capital Bhubaneswar and silver city Cuttack recorded temperatures of 39.2 degree Celsius each respectively.

The Meteorological office here predicted possibility of nor’wester in some parts of the State. The Special Relief Commissioner’s office has confirmed five sunstroke deaths due to heat wave after investigation into 11 deaths, while the number of suspected cases rose to 35.