No respite from heat wave till May 24

Bhubaneswar: The intense heat wave conditions prevailing in the State would continue in interior and coastal Odisha till May 24, said the Regional MeT Centre here on Sunday.

On the day, Balangir and Titilagarh continued to be in a cauldron with temperature of 45 degree Celsius each. Sonepur recorded a temperature of 443 degree Celsius. Malakangiri- 42.6 degree, Hirakhud 42 degree, Phulbani 42 degree, Jharsuguda 42 degree and Chandbali at 40.7 degree were the other places in the State having temperatures of above 40 degree Celsius.

State Capital Bhubaneswar had a temperature of 39.7 degree and Cuttack 38.2 degree. The capital would have partly cloudy sky and maximum temperature of around 39 degree on Monday.

Meanwhile, the sunstroke toll went up to eight in the State on Saturday. The Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said at least three heat-related deaths have been reported from Angul district, two each from Sambalpur and Bargarh and one in Balangir district.