No respite from sweltering heat till April 27 in Odisha, says IMD

Bhubaneswar: Even though the state is reeling under intense heat wave conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said there will be no change in the weather condition till April 27.

As per the latest bulletin, the extreme heat wave condition would continue till April 27 and most likely the temperature would soar up to 45 degree Celsius at some places.

Though a cyclonic circulation has formed over the Arabian Sea which also will have its impact on Bay of Bengal resulting in thundershowers in some parts of western Odisha, there will be no perceptible change in the weather conditions, the IMD release said.

The IMD bulletin said 12 places in the state witnessed mercury soaring at 40 degree Celsius and above.

While Bolangir was recorded hottest at 43.4 degree Celsius places recording 40 degree and above were Jharsuguda (43.2), Sonepur (42.6), Sambalpur (42.2), Hirakud (42.1), Titilagarh (42), Talcher (41.6), Bhawanipatna (41.5), Angul (41.1), Malkangiri (40.2), Dhenkanal (40.1) and Phulbani (40).

On the other hand, temperature hovered around 35 degree Celsius and above at seven places in Chandbali (38.8), Balasore (36.6), Bhubaneswar (39.2), Cuttack (38.5), Keonjhar (39), Sundargarh (38.5) and Daringbadi (35.5).

Though temperature remained below 40 degree Celsius in the capital city, intense humid conditions made life of city denizens uncomfortable.