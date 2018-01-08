No respite from biting cold wave conditions in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha shivered under biting cold conditions as mercury dropped further and the cold wave-like situation to continue this week, IMD predicted.

The state is in the grip of cold wave with drop in minimum temperature for last two days.

Several parts of the state shivered under biting cold as the mercury dipped to 3 degrees Celsius in Daringbadi while Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees on Sunday.

The mercury soars below 10-degree Celsius in 13 cities of the state while Sundargarh has recorded a minimum temperature of 7-degree Celsius, Jharsuguda with 7.8-degree Celsius, Bhawanipatna at 8-degree Celsius, Keonjhar with 8.2-degree Celsius and Sambalpur at 8.5-degree Celsius.

Twin Cities Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were recorded with minimum temperature of 12 and 13-degree Celsius respectively.