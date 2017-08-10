PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

No renewal of insurance for vehicles without pollution certificate: SC

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a bid to curb pollution, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a slew of directions including that insurance companies will not renew insurance of a vehicle unless the owner provides Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur also asked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to ensure that all fuel refilling centres in the National Capital Region (NCR) have pollution under control centres.

The Supreme Court granted four weeks time to the Centre to ensure that there is functional pollution under control centres in Delhi-NCR to ensure that vehicles plying have PUC certificate.

The court considered the suggestions given by Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA).

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by environmentalist MC Mehta way back in 1985 dealing with various aspects of pollution.

