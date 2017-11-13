No rain in Odisha till November 16, says IMD

Bhubaneswar: In a sigh of relief for the panicked farmers in Odisha, the IMD in its latest forecast said that there is no possibility of rain under the influence of the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal till November 16.

The MeT department has predicted of heavy rainfall which is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh during the next four days.

The low pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level still persists.

A fresh low pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around November 14.

In view of the possible rain due to the low pressure formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the Odisha Government had issued alert for the farmers to preserve their crops.

However, now after getting the news of latest weather report, the farmers would continue harvesting their crops during the onset of winter.