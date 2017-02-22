No plans to introduce new Rs 1000 notes: Govt.

New Delhi: Ending all speculation about new Rs 1000 notes, on Wednesday Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said there are no plans to introduce new Rs 1000 notes.

In a statement Das said that “No plans to introduce Rs 1000 notes. Focus is on production and supply of Rs 500 and lower denomination notes,” The statement cames a day after some reports claim that RBI and Centre have plans to launch a new series of Rs 1000 notes to replace the demonetised notes in November last year.

He addressed the issue of the ongoing cash shortage at ATMs. He also request to everyone to draw the cash they actually require.

The reports also claimed that redesigned Rs 1000 notes were ready to be introduced in January. Earlier this week, it was reported that the supply of currency to ATMs has raised 80-85% from pre-note ban levels, but the fear of not having enough liquid cash is driving people to hoard it.