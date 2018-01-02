No plans to give incentives for inter-religious marriages: Govt

New Delhi: The government has no plan as of now to provide incentives for inter-religious marriages, union minister Vijay Sampla said today.

“As of now, there is no plan to extend the scheme (Dr Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration) to inter-religion marriages,” he said during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

Under the scheme for implementation of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, incentives for inter-caste marriages, where one spouse is a member of SC is provided.

As per the scheme, the incentive of Rs 2.5 lakh is shared on 50:50 basis between the central and the state governments, while the Union Territory administrations get 100 per cent central assistance.

There is no proposal to increase the existing incentive amount of Rs. 2.5 lakh to an eligible couple,” said Sampla.