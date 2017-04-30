No Petrol, diesel; India aims to go all electric car by 2030

New Delhi: India is looking at having an-electric car fleet by 2030 with an express objective of lowering the fuel import bill and running cost of vehicles.

Power minister Piyush Goyal said while addressing the CII Annual Session 2017, “We are going to introduce electric vehicles in a very big way. We are going to make electric vehicles self- sufficient like UJALA. The idea is that by 2030, not a single petrol or diesel car should be sold in the country”.

He added that the Ministry of Heavy Industries and the NITI Aayog are working on a policy for promotion of electric vehicles.

In the last 3 years, India’s energy consumption has grown by about 6.5 per cent CAGR (compounded annual growth rate), more than the figure for the last 10 years.