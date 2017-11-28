No Padmavati release in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has now joined the ‘ban Padmavati’ chorus.
Nitish has reportedly on Tuesday said that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama ‘Padmavati’ will not be released in Bihar till the producers and director of the film make necessary changes in the film.
Nitish Kumar’s statement on Padmavati comes hours after the Supreme Court dismissed a fresh petition seeking to stall the release of movie Padmavati outside India.
The top court further directed officials holding responsible positions to avoid commenting on the film, since it amounts “to pre-judging it”.
Earlier, the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have said they will not allow the movie to release even if it is cleared by the censor board.