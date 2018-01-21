No one can touch a woman without her consent: Delhi Court

New Delhi: No one can touch a woman without her consent, a Delhi court said and termed it unfortunate that women continue to be victimised by “lecherous and sexually- pervert” men.
The court’s observation came while awarding five years jail term to a man for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.
Additional Sessions Judge Seema Maini awarded rigorous imprisonment to Uttar Pradesh resident Chavi Ram, who had inappropriately touched the minor at a crowded market in north Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar in 2014.
The court said that Ram being a “sexual pervert” deserves no leniency and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him out of which Rs 5,000 would be given to the girl.
According to the complaint, on September 25, 2014, while the girl was with her mother at the market near Mukherjee Nagar, Ram inappropriately touched the child and tried to molest her.
However, the man claimed he was falsely implicated in the case as the market was crowded and it was a case of misconception.
The court, however, rejected Ram’s claim and said it was clear that he was with a sexual intent, taking advantage of a crowded marketplace, wilfully touching the girl and thereafter trying to run away.