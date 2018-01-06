No negotiations, we will pursue our point for tribunal: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today said that his government will pursue our point for constitution of a tribunal to adjudicate the Mahanadi River water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh. We favour a tribunal to resolve the Mahanadi issue rather than opting Centre’s proposal to find an amicable solution through negotiations, said Naveen.

Naveen said this while addressing the 4th Edition of the Odisha Round Table Conclave which was organised by Business Standard.

The CM’s statement over the longstanding issue came in response to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s letter in which he suggested the state government to go for another round of discussion with Chhattisgarh to resolve the issue through negotiations.