No need to stand when national anthem is part of a film: SC

Pragativadi News Service
New delhi: Modifying its earlier order that everybody stand up when the national anthem is played in cinema halls, on Tuesday the Supreme Court said that the audience need not to stand if the national anthem is part of a film.

The apex court said that the audience need not stand up when the national anthem is part of the storyline of a film, newsreel or documentary.

Notably, the apex court had on November 30 last year ordered cinema halls across the nation to mandatorily play the National Anthem before screening of a movie and the audience must stand and show respect.

