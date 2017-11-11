No need to stamp hand baggage at these 4 airports

Latest News Update

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: Goa, Pune, Nagpur and Trichy are the latest addition to the list airports where passengers no longer need to get their handbags stamped ‘security checked.’

The list now includes 27 cities in the first four phases.

In the fifth phase, Airports Authority of India (AAI) has identified 27 airports under Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cover to examine how handbag stamping can end there too by providing the infrastructure required to do so by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

In December 2016, CISF had stopped the mandatory practise of getting a security stamp on handbags in a pilot project with six airports.

However, due to security concerns, the practise was reinstated in the New Year.

