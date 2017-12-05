No money to hire a lawyer, says Honeypreet

New Delhi: The adopted daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Singh, Honeypreet Insan has expressed her inability to hire a lawyer to fight her case.
She has been arrested for conspiring to help Gurmeet Singh escape from custody and for being the brain behind the widespread violent protests and arson in Panchkula, where Gurmeet Singh was convicted of rape. She had initially absconded for days before being arrested for aiding Gurmeet who is now serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping two of his followers.
According to the source, Honeypreet has written to the Ambala Central jail administration that she has no money to pay a legal officer pleading her case. She has said that the Panchkula SIT has filed the charge sheet in her case and the case will soon go to trial stage. The hearing in the case is set to begin on December 7.
Honeypreet had fled the scene after violence broke out in Panchkula, adjoining after Gurmeet Singh was convicted of rape. She was absconding for a month and believed to have lived in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and even Nepal.