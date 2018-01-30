No Maoist activities noticed in 6 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: An Inter-State Coordination Meeting was held at Hyderabad on Monday under the Chairmanship of the Senior Security Advisor of the Ministry of Home Affairs in which DGPs and other senior officers of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharastra, BSF and CRPF attended the meeting.

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma, IG of Police (Operations) RP Koche and DIG of Police, SIW Naransingha Bhol also participated in the meeting.

The inter-State anti-LWE operations were the focus of the agenda during the meeting. It was decided in the meeting to further intensify the inter-State anti-LWE operations in identified inter-State areas having strong presence and activity of CPI (Maoist). Cut-off and Tulsi Dongri areas of Malkangiri district and Sunabeda Reserve Forest area of Nuapada district were the focus areas from Odisha perspective.

The broad Para-meters of the proposed inter-State operations, which were discussed and outlined in the said meeting, mostly included strategic re-deployment of Security Forces, up-gradation of security and civil infrastructure, up-gradation of intelligence and greater synergy with the Security Forces of the neighbouring States and CAPFs.

The Left Wing Extremism (LWE) situation, arising out of CPI (Maoist) activities, has shown a progressive improvement in the State.

In the present scenario, no CPI (Maoist) activities have been noticed in 06 districts i.e. Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and Nabarangpur.

Maoist activity has been contained to a large extent in Nuapada, Boudh, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundergarh districts. However, the problem continued to be of concern in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi,

Rayagada, Kandhamal, Bolangir and Bargarh districts in terms of movement and violent activities of CPI (Maoist).

The number of violent incidents perpetrated by CPI (Maoist) has significantly come down. Compared to 68 incidents in 2016, 52 incidents have been reported in the State during the year 2017.

These 52 incidents included 15 incidents of Exchange of Fire due to pro-active initiatives by the Security Forces. There were 9 Security Force casualties in the State during the year 2017.

Out of these, 7 were recruit drivers of Odisha Police, who were mistakenly ambushed by the Maoists, and one was a Gram Rakhi.

Only one security force personnel attained martyrdom in real combat situation. The number of civilian killings by Maoist has also come down in the State.

Compared to 23 civilian killings reported in the State in 2016, 17 civilians died in Maoist violence in the State during the year 2017. Besides, during the year 2017, 07 numbers of CPI (Maoist) cadres were neutralized, 35 arrested and 26 surrendered.