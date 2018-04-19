No Mahaprasad in Puri for third day

Puri: Even though normalcy was restored in the rituals of the deities at the Jagannath Temple here on Wednesday after two days of disruption, Mahaprasad was not prepared as Suar and Mahasuar servitors stuck to their guns that they won’t prepare the Bhog till they are compensated for the losses incurred by them.

The servitors reiterated their demand of Rs 50-lakh compensation by the temple administration for the losses due to the Mahaprasad remaining unsold on Monday owing to delay in the rituals. But the temple administration stuck to its stand that it was not responsible for the losses as the Mahaprasad was cooked for commercial purposes.

While Ananda Bazar of the temple was deserted due to unavailability of Mahaprasad, Khichdi Bhog of the deities was distributed among the devotees by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)in the morning.

However, the unavailability of Mahaprasad triggered resentment among the devotees, who had thought that it would be available after normalcy was restored in the rituals of the deities.

Puri district Collector Arbind Agarwal on the day again appealed to the servitors to cooperate with the administration in normalizing the day-to-day activities in the temple.