‘No leadership change in BJP for 2019 polls’

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday said there would be no change in the leadership in BJP for 2019 polls.

He categorically put to rest any speculation on the issue and denied any leadership change will occur in the future.

The BJP president made it clear that the ruling NDA will contest the 2019 elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said there is no question of leadership change. The NDA will contest the 2019 elections under the leadership of the prime minister, Shah said.

Shah said the state and central elections are fought on different issues and the 2019 elections shall be fought on India.

Political analysts said Shah’s statement assumes significance after a prominent Maharashtra farmers’ leader, the Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission (VNSSM) Chairman Kishore Tiwari wrote to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat to replace Modi with Gadkari.