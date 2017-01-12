No Jallikattu this year as SC rules out Verdict before Pongal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea seeking to allow the controversial sport Jallikattu played during Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu every year.

The apex court turned down the plea seeking its intervention to pass judgement on Jalikattu before Saturday, says “unfair to ask bench to pass order”.

“The draft of the judgement has been prepared but it’s not possible to deliver it before Saturday,” the apex court said.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu on grounds of animal cruelty. The order was, however, opposed by Tamil Nadu political parties.

The court held that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu or for bullock cart races anywhere in the country.