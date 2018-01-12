When they have no other issues, they attack my office: Naveen on Baijayant’s statement

Bhubaneswar: After apparent BJD rebel Baijayant Panda stated that an officer at the Third Floor of the State Secretariat (the Chief Minister’s Office) is interfering in the State affairs as an extra-Constitutional authority, addressing media questions over the issue Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “When they have no other issues, they attack my office. This is nothing new.”

On being asked about party action over Panda’s statement, the BJD supremo said, “Whatever is appropriate will be done and I’m busy with development works of the state and people are well aware of it.”

Kendrapada MP Panda, who is speculated of being inclined towards the BJP, in fact, reiterated his allegation at a function at Mahanga in his constituency and vociferously targeted the Third Floor bureaucrat.

He alleged that the bureaucrat has been virtually running the ruling party BJD in the State.