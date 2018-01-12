Headlines

When they have no other issues, they attack my office: Naveen on Baijayant’s statement

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: After apparent BJD rebel Baijayant Panda stated that an officer at the Third Floor of the State Secretariat (the Chief Minister’s Office) is interfering in the State affairs as an extra-Constitutional authority, addressing media questions over the issue Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “When they have no other issues, they attack my office. This is nothing new.”

On being asked about party action over Panda’s statement, the BJD supremo said, “Whatever is appropriate will be done and I’m busy with development works of the state and people are well aware of it.”

Kendrapada MP Panda, who is speculated of being inclined towards the BJP, in fact, reiterated his allegation at a function at Mahanga in his constituency and vociferously targeted the Third Floor bureaucrat.

He alleged that the bureaucrat has been virtually running the ruling party BJD in the State.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Cuttack Cuttack
1.1K
Crime

Two days before marriage, man killed brutally in Cuttack
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
987
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
Odisha Odisha
568
Headlines

Odisha’s tableau not to be a part of Republic Day parade in New Delhi this year
To Top